Why is news of overseas talents coming to China ‘trending’?: Global Times editorial

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

Recently, the news of several outstanding talents who graduated from Peking University and Tsinghua University returning to China from abroad has attracted attention. A closer look at the websites of domestic universities reveals that headlines about the return of overseas research talent have been "trending." Many of these individuals are in the prime of their careers and have the potential to make substantial contributions. Some are chief scientists at renowned international companies, while others have secured tenured positions at world-class research institutions. Behind the "trending" lies a resonance among various talents regarding China's innovation ecosystem, as well as a significant test of the openness and innovative capabilities of this great Eastern technological power. The curtain has already risen on a new era of globalization, and China is actively participating, poised to exert an even greater siphoning effect on this wave.From mathematics, physics, and biomedical science to environmental science, materials science, and artificial intelligence, the expertise of these scholars returning to China spans diverse disciplines, often venturing into interdisciplinary areas such as business. At a time when China is in the critical stage of comprehensively deepening reforms, technological innovation has become a core driving force for promoting high-quality development. Their return will undoubtedly contribute to the development of new quality productive forces and facilitate the transformation of the Chinese economy and the upgrading of industries. Their global perspectives and experiences complement and resonate with domestic talent, fostering the integration of related disciplines and promoting a virtuous cycle of academic development. With an open mind-set to "welcome heroes from all walks of life" and an innovative environment to "build nests to attract phoenixes," China is collaborating with global talent to advance development. The positive impact of these efforts is already evident. Scientists returning to China have also expressed that the continuously rising academic strength and talent treatment in the country are attractive to them.Over the past year, not only have returned talents chosen to teach in China, but also some leading figures in the global technology field, such as French physicist and Nobel laureate Gérard Mourou and Kenji Fukaya, a member of the Japanese National Academy of Sciences. The reasons China is attracting them lie in both hardware and software conditions. Some foreign experts remarked that they came to "the right place at the right time," enabling them to realize their aspirations. From collaboration and exchange in basic research to joint efforts on cutting-edge technological projects, China is opening its arms to global talent comprehensively and at multiple levels.Compared to developed countries, China still has a significant gap in attracting and utilizing talent. However, the continuous influx of top talent in recent years indicates that China's competitiveness and influence are steadily increasing. According to statistics, from 2020 to 2024, the number of leading scientists in China increased from 18,805 to 32,511, with its global share rising from 16.9 percent to 27.9 percent. This indicates a significant shift in global talent dynamics. None of this is coincidental. Some foreign media outlets said that today's China is no longer just the "world's factory" or "a giant market for the world's companies;" it is increasingly becoming the "world's research-and-development laboratory."China's complete industrial categories provide an excellent environment for the transformation of technology and productivity. The enormous demand generated by the development of new quality productive forces offers a platform and space for ambitious and capable talents to engage in entrepreneurship. From Zhongguancun in Beijing to Nanshan in Shenzhen, and from Zhangjiang in Shanghai to Future Sci-Tech City in Hangzhou, numerous internationally influential innovation clusters in China have brought together many universities, research institutions, and upstream and downstream enterprises within the industrial chain. Many of these are among the Fortune Global 500, continuously radiating their attractiveness outward.More importantly, China has an open attitude toward welcoming global talent. We will not shut our doors to innovation, nor will we allow technology to become a tool for seeking hegemony or to suppress the development of other countries. Attracted by China's opening-up policies, many multinational companies, such as Volkswagen, Apple, and AstraZeneca, have established R&D centers in China, making it a true "hotbed of innovation." Upholding the concept that "science knows no borders and benefits all humanity," we not only "bring in" talent but also continuously "go out," promoting international innovation cooperation and facilitating the sharing of technological achievements. We have established scientific and technological cooperation relationships with over 160 countries and regions, particularly strengthening the sharing of technological achievements and applications with countries in the "Global South." The aim is to bridge the technological divide and prevent technological innovation from becoming a "game for the rich countries and people," ensuring that technology serves as a positive force for promoting the common good of humanity.In the early years following the founding of the People's Republic of China, a large number of outstanding scientists, including Qian Xuesen, Deng Jiaxian and Li Siguang, returned to the country to contribute to its development, leaving indelible marks in history. Today, we see this legacy reflected in the talents returning from overseas, especially among the younger generation. "Returning to conduct the best research" - we have seen unprecedented demand for talent, and strong encouragement across various industries for individuals to take initiative and start their own ventures. For ambitious and aspiring talents, this is the springtime to showcase their abilities.