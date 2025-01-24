Chinese Professional Football League inaugurated, marking separation of management and operation

Photo: CCTV

The Chinese Professional Football League (CFL) was officially launched with its inaugural general assembly on Thursday, marking a significant step in China's football reform and the separation of management and operation of domestic football.Former Chinese Football Association (CFA) Executive Committee member Li Kemin was elected the chairman of the organization, while Shen Rui was named secretary-general and Xu Wanzhou supervisor.The CFL's responsibilities include organizing and operating professional leagues at different levels, establishing admission standards for clubs, player registration and transfer systems, regulations for foreign players and policies governing club relocation and equity transfer, a CFL press release said on Thursday.The CFL's establishment coincides with the implementation of reforms separating the management and operation of professional football leagues, as it stem from the Overall Plan for Football Reform and Development in China, which was released in 2015.Many football industry practitioners have pinned hopes on the CFL to generate more revenue for domestic clubs after the money-splash decade proved unhealthy for Chinese football development."The CFL now shoulders the responsibility of bringing some relief to domestic clubs who need to diversify their revenue income," Lu Yang, a Beijing-based football commentator, told the Global Times on Thursday."It will still take time to see how fruitful it will be. But at least we see the first steps have been taken in alleviating the financial situation of domestic clubs."Long before the CFL's establishment, multiple cases of financial woes led to several high-profile clubs' being dissolved, including former CSL champions Jiangsu FC, who went defunct in 2021 shortly after winning the league title in 2020.Clubs from domestic leagues constitute the majority of the CFL general assembly, which serves as the highest authority of the organization. Additionally, three specialized league councils - one for each tier - will handle league-specific operational matters.Previously, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) combined multiple roles in managing domestic football, including regulation, operation and supervision, leading to over-centralization and inadequate oversight.This structure not only hindered league development, but also created opportunities for corruption, as the anti-graft storm since November 2022 in Chinese football has seen many senior officials from the then-CFA leadership sentenced and put behind bars.The reforms aim to establish a modern governance system for professional leagues, ensuring fairness, transparency and efficiency, an unnamed CFL spokesperson was quoted as saying."Under the new structure, the CFA retains ownership and regulatory authority over professional leagues, delegating management policy development to the CFL while withdrawing from operational roles," the spokesperson said.Conversely, the CFL assumes operational control, including commercial rights, organizational duties, and revenue distribution for the top-tier CSL, second-tier China League One and third-tier China League Two.The 2025 CSL will kick off on February 21 and last until November 22, while China League One will start on March 15 and China League Two to start on March 22.To ensure impartiality in refereeing, the CFA will continue to manage referee selection, evaluation, and disciplinary actions.The core objectives outlined in the CFL charter focus on advancing professional football in China, safeguarding club interests, enhancing competitive standards, and fostering youth development and national team success.The organization also aims to maintain compliance with non-profit principles and establish a comprehensive governance and self-regulation framework.The immediate goals of the CFL include addressing systemic issues, streamlining management structures, and ensuring the smooth operation of the 2025 professional league season, the press release said.In the medium term, the organization seeks to enhance the professional league system, improve competitive standards, support the national team, and promote international exchanges.Long-term objectives include deepening structural reforms, achieving scientific league management, and fostering the healthy and stable development of football clubs.