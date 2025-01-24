PHOTO / CHINA
Sichuan attracts numerous tourists, snow sports enthusiasts each snow season
By Xinhua Published: Jan 24, 2025 11:25 AM
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2025 shows tourists skiing at Wanggangping scenic spot in Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2025 shows a view of Xiling Mountain snow resort in Dayi County, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2025 shows a view of Xiling Mountain snow resort in Dayi County, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 12, 2025 shows a view of Mount Emei scenic spot in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

