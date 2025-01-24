Hamas-Israel ceasefire that begins on Jan 19 must not lead to renewed hostilities, says China's deputy permanent representative to UN

Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN Photo: CCTV

The Hamas-Israel ceasefire that begins on January 19 must not lead to renewed hostilities; children must never again be placed in the line of fire; and the current ceasefire should serve as the foundation for a permanent ceasefire, Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN said on Thursday at a UN Security Council's meeting about children in Gaza.In a rare moment of cautious optimism, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher addressed the Security Council on the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza on Thursday, emphasizing the plight of children who have borne the brunt of the conflict.Geng pointed out in his speech that children are the biggest victims of armed conflicts, with the Gaza conflict resulting in the deaths of at least 17,000 Palestinian children and over 600,000 children trapped in a severe humanitarian crisis. He called on the international community to take the following four measures to help Gaza's children escape their suffering: achieve a lasting ceasefire; expand humanitarian aid; ensure children's education; and investigate violations against children.Geng stated that once the ceasefire, which began on January 19, is put in place, hostilities must not resume, and children must never again be placed in the line of fire. The current ceasefire should serve as the foundation for a permanent ceasefire. Reports indicate that on the second day after the ceasefire took effect, children were shot by Israeli forces in Rafah, which raises serious concerns. He strongly urged for the continuous and comprehensive implementation of the three-phase ceasefire agreement.Geng emphasized that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has been providing essential public services, including education, in Gaza for many years and has the capacity to play a significant role in the reconstruction of Gaza following the conflict. He reiterated the call for Israel to stop suppressing the agency and to promptly revoke relevant actGeng also stressed that achieving a two-state solution is key to fundamentally protecting the children of both Palestine and Israel. China will continue to promote the peace process between Palestine and Israel and strive for lasting peace and stability throughout the the Middle East.Global Times