Hossain's visit shows Bangladesh committed to strengthening ties with China amid domestic political shifts

Touhid Hossain, Adviser for Foreign Affairs of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, visited China from Tuesday to Friday, marking his first trip abroad since assuming office. Some believe that his visit underscores Bangladesh's commitment to China-Bangladesh relations. Despite changes in Bangladesh's domestic political landscape, the country remains determined to continue developing bilateral ties with China.



Dhaka's political order has gradually stabilized after the significant political shift in Bangladesh last year. In order to address pressing development issues, the interim government needs to revitalize diplomatic exchanges with neighboring countries and key trade partners as swiftly as possible.



The Sheikh Hasina administration maintained close ties with Narendra Modi's government. In fact, Hasina visited India twice within two weeks before her resignation, signing over 10 cooperation agreements.



However, the impact of India on Bangladesh cannot be ignored. One of the main reasons for the significant political changes in Bangladesh last year was the public dissatisfaction with India's excessive presence. Safeguarding sovereignty and national dignity has become a key demand of the Bangladeshi people. Moreover, the concessions made by the Hasina government, such as allowing Indian trains to transit through Bangladesh and leaning toward India for the Teesta River project, raised concerns about national sovereignty. Since the interim government assumed office, relations with India have been lukewarm. How the interim government will handle its relationship with India remains to be seen.



The US, which once pledged to give Bangladesh $202 million more in aid to Bangladesh, has yet to announce whether it has been allocated. Observers note that the likelihood of these promises materializing is slim. Historically, Bangladesh has not been a strategic focus for the US in South Asia, where India remains central to the US' Indo-Pacific Strategy. Although interim government leader Dr Muhammad Yunus has built strong ties with US Democratic administrations in the past, Donald Trump's rise to power has shifted the overall strategic framework of the US. It remains uncertain how much attention Bangladesh will receive under Trump.



However, Dr Yunus, as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, enjoys considerable recognition and networks in the West, which might bring some additional aid or economic cooperation for Bangladesh.



Meanwhile, China, as Bangladesh's largest trading partner, has achieved significant cooperation across multiple sectors in recent years. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on China and Bangladesh to consolidate traditional cooperation and expand emerging fields during a talk with Hossain on Tuesday in Beijing. Hossain said that Bangladesh is committed to deepening cooperation with China in such fields as politics, economy and trade, infrastructure, medical care, water conservancy and human resources development, as well as strengthening people-to-people and governance exchanges. His remarks reflect an optimistic and constructive approach toward fostering China-Bangladesh cooperation.



China has consistently respected the sovereignty and dignity of Bangladesh, emphasizing mutual benefit and equality - an important reason why Dhaka has maintained strong ties with China. Regarding Bangladesh's current challenges, such as cross-border refugee issues, water resource disputes and international loans, China has expressed its readiness to collaborate in finding solutions. The Chinese Foreign Ministry affirmed that China and Bangladesh are traditional friendly neighbors. China stands ready to work with Bangladesh to strengthen interactions at various levels, enhance political mutual trust and advance the China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.



The year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of China-Bangladesh diplomatic ties and the "China-Bangladesh People-to-People Exchange Year." The foundation of public goodwill plays a vital role in strengthening bilateral ties. Despite political changes in Bangladesh, the positive tone of Touhid Hossain's visit signals a stable trajectory for the bilateral relationship, with China-Bangladesh relations continuing to progress positively.



The author is the director of Centre for South Asian Communication Studies, Communication University of China. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn