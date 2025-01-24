China shocked about killing of Chinese mine worker, urges Afghanistan to bring perpetrators to justice: FM spokesperson

Mao Ning

China is deeply shocked at the attack and strongly condemns the killing of a Chinese mine worker who had been murdered in Afghanistan's northern Takhar province, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry Mao Ning said on Thursday. China has lodged serious protests to Afghanistan right after the attack, and asked the country to conduct thorough investigations into the attack, and bring the perpetrators to justice, she said.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks while answering a question about the Chinese mine worker who had reportedly been killed in Afghanistan, and that the Islamic State's regional chapter reportedly had claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a monitoring group called "SITE."In response, Mao said at the Thursday press brief that China is deeply shocked at the attack and strongly condemns it. We mourn the death of the victim, she said.China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and calls for resolute and strong efforts in cracking down on ISIS, the ETIM and other terrorist organizations designated by the UN Security Council with zero tolerance. China will closely follow the security situation in Afghanistan and continue supporting Afghanistan in combating all forms of terrorism and violence, and upholding national security and stability, said Mao.We urge the Afghan interim government to take resolute and effective measures to ensure the safety and security of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said.