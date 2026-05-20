State Council Taiwan Affairs Office responds to Trump’s Taiwan-related remarks of 'not looking to have somebody go independent'

Photo: Zhu Fenglian

When asked how the Chinese mainland interprets the signals sent by the US after US President Donald Trump said in an interview following the China-US summit that he is “not looking to have somebody go independent” regarding the Taiwan question, and whether the Chinese mainland calls on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to resume dialogue on the basis of the 1992 Consensus, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday that the US side understands China's position, attaches importance to China's concerns, and, just like the international community, does not stand for or accept Taiwan moving toward “independence.”Chinese President Xi Jinping said when holding talks with US President Donald Trump that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations. If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy. Safeguarding cross-Straits peace and stability is the biggest common denominator between China and the US, Xi said, emphasizing that "Taiwan independence" and cross-Straits peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water, the spokesperson said.The DPP authorities’ stubborn adherence to the separatist stance of seeking “Taiwan independence” and refusal to recognize the 1992 Consensus embodying the one-China principle are the major destabilizing factor undermining cross-Straits peace and stability, and they will surely suffer bitter consequences and be spurned by history and the people, Zhu said.Global Times