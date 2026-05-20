CHINA / POLITICS
State Council Taiwan Affairs Office responds to Trump’s Taiwan-related remarks of 'not looking to have somebody go independent'
By Global Times Published: May 20, 2026 12:37 PM
Photo: Zhu Fenglian

Photo: Zhu Fenglian




When asked how the Chinese mainland interprets the signals sent by the US after US President Donald Trump said in an interview following the China-US summit that he is “not looking to have somebody go independent” regarding the Taiwan question, and whether the Chinese mainland calls on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to resume dialogue on the basis of the 1992 Consensus, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday that the US side understands China's position, attaches importance to China's concerns, and, just like the international community, does not stand for or accept Taiwan moving toward “independence.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping said when holding talks with US President Donald Trump that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations. If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy. Safeguarding cross-Straits peace and stability is the biggest common denominator between China and the US, Xi said, emphasizing that "Taiwan independence" and cross-Straits peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water, the spokesperson said.

The DPP authorities’ stubborn adherence to the separatist stance of seeking “Taiwan independence” and refusal to recognize the 1992 Consensus embodying the one-China principle are the major destabilizing factor undermining cross-Straits peace and stability, and they will surely suffer bitter consequences and be spurned by history and the people, Zhu said.

Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES
Xi says all hostilities must end immediately in Middle East

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said that the situation of the Gulf region in the Middle East ...

'President Putin, you're still as dashing as ever': Chinese engineer plans to tell Russian president when meeting him again 26 years later: media

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday night for a state visit to China, the Xinhua ...

Lai’s ‘five-point statement’ fully exposes true nature of being outwardly aggressive but inwardly weak, his cunning, despicable character: mainland spokesperson

When asked to comment on Lai Ching-te’s post about so-called “five-point statement” on Facebook on May 17, claiming ...

State Council Taiwan Affairs Office responds to mainland film ‘Dear You’ resonating across Taiwan Straits

When asked about the Chinese mainland film Dear You, which has recently attracted widespread attention across the Taiwan ...

China’s aviation industry will import 200 Boeing aircraft in accordance with commercial principles: MOFCOM

In accordance with the important consensus reached by the leaders of China and the US, China’s aviation industry, ...

Chinese, US trade teams hold extensive discussions on rare-earth export control issues, will jointly study solutions to each other's legitimate concerns: MOFCOM

Asked to comment on the White House’s statement that China will address US concerns about shortages in the ...

China-Russia treaty of good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation further extended

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Wednesday to further extend the China-Russia Treaty ...

Lai’s ‘incompetence in governance, expertise in infighting’ seriously deviates from mainstream public opinion on island: mainland spokesperson on impeachment motion against Lai

Since taking office two years ago, Lai Ching-te has stubbornly adhered to a “Taiwan independence” separatist stance, disregarded ...

Xi holds talks with Putin in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Great Hall of the ...

Xi holds welcome ceremony for Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcome ceremony on Wednesday morning outside the Great Hall of the People ...

Video captures Putin taking off his suit jacket before getting into official car after arriving in Beijing: report

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on May 19, and video footage posted on Russia Today's Weibo ...

China’s state security authorities uncover foreign agency using domestic routers as cyberattack proxies; users notice only slower speeds

China’s state security authorities recently found that a foreign intelligence agency had used domestic routers in China as ...

Farmers transplant rice seedlings in China's Xinjiang

Farmers transplant rice seedlings in China's Xinjiang

Flood control, disaster relief work underway in flood-hit areas in China's Guizhou

Flood control, disaster relief work underway in flood-hit areas in China's Guizhou

Special exhibition held in Sanaa, Yemen to mark International Museum Day

Special exhibition held in Sanaa, Yemen to mark International Museum Day

Chinese tea cultural event held in Budapest, Hungary

Chinese tea cultural event held in Budapest, Hungary

Flood-hit areas in China's Guizhou

Flood-hit areas in China's Guizhou

City view of Des Moines, Iowa, U.S.

City view of Des Moines, Iowa, U.S.

Aftermath of Israeli airstrike in city of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon

Aftermath of Israeli airstrike in city of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon

Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day marked in Türkiye

Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day marked in Türkiye

Durian fair held in Yangon, Myanmar

Durian fair held in Yangon, Myanmar

City view of Moscow, Russia

City view of Moscow, Russia

Chinese Juncao technology transforms dairy farming in Tanzania's Zanzibar

In the quiet farming village of Bumbisudi on Tanzania's semi-autonomous island of Zanzibar, dairy farmer Tahiya Bauso Massawe ...

Lebanon says death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 tops 3,000

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Monday that the cumulative death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 has risen ...

16th China Tourism Day marked across China

16th China Tourism Day marked across China

Delta Star Express departs from Shanghai for 18-day tour to Xinjiang

Delta Star Express departs from Shanghai for 18-day tour to Xinjiang

Xiong'an New Area sees significant forest coverage growth

Xiong'an New Area sees significant forest coverage growth

Multiple temporary relocation sites set up for quake-affected residents in S China's Guangxi

Multiple temporary relocation sites set up for quake-affected residents in S China's Guangxi

China-made products take spotlight at 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin

China-made products take spotlight at 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin

Continuous beam of Xijiang River Grand Bridge completes rotation in S China's Guangdong

Continuous beam of Xijiang River Grand Bridge completes rotation in S China's Guangdong